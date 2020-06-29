Rent Calculator
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 226 E. 14th.
Home
Columbus, OH
226 E. 14th
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM
1 of 4
226 E. 14th
226 East Fourteenth Avenue
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
226 East Fourteenth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
University
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
226 E. 14th Available 08/01/20 Available Fall 2020 -
(RLNE2614153)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 226 E. 14th have any available units?
226 E. 14th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 226 E. 14th have?
Some of 226 E. 14th's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 226 E. 14th currently offering any rent specials?
226 E. 14th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 E. 14th pet-friendly?
No, 226 E. 14th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 226 E. 14th offer parking?
Yes, 226 E. 14th offers parking.
Does 226 E. 14th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 E. 14th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 E. 14th have a pool?
No, 226 E. 14th does not have a pool.
Does 226 E. 14th have accessible units?
No, 226 E. 14th does not have accessible units.
Does 226 E. 14th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 E. 14th has units with dishwashers.
