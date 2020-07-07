All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

226 E. 14th

226 14th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

226 14th Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
University

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
226 E. 14th Available 08/01/19 - Available for Fall 2019

(RLNE2614153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 E. 14th have any available units?
226 E. 14th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 E. 14th have?
Some of 226 E. 14th's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 E. 14th currently offering any rent specials?
226 E. 14th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 E. 14th pet-friendly?
No, 226 E. 14th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 226 E. 14th offer parking?
Yes, 226 E. 14th offers parking.
Does 226 E. 14th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 E. 14th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 E. 14th have a pool?
No, 226 E. 14th does not have a pool.
Does 226 E. 14th have accessible units?
No, 226 E. 14th does not have accessible units.
Does 226 E. 14th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 E. 14th has units with dishwashers.

