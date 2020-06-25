Rent Calculator
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2252 Neil Ave.
2252 Neil Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2252 Neil Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
North Campus
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2252 Neil Ave. Available 08/01/20 Available Fall 2020 -
(RLNE2610946)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2252 Neil Ave. have any available units?
2252 Neil Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 2252 Neil Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2252 Neil Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2252 Neil Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2252 Neil Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 2252 Neil Ave. offer parking?
No, 2252 Neil Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2252 Neil Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2252 Neil Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2252 Neil Ave. have a pool?
No, 2252 Neil Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2252 Neil Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2252 Neil Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2252 Neil Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2252 Neil Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2252 Neil Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2252 Neil Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
