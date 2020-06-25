All apartments in Columbus
2252 Neil Ave.
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

2252 Neil Ave.

2252 Neil Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2252 Neil Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
North Campus

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2252 Neil Ave. Available 08/01/20 Available Fall 2020 -

(RLNE2610946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2252 Neil Ave. have any available units?
2252 Neil Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2252 Neil Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2252 Neil Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2252 Neil Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2252 Neil Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2252 Neil Ave. offer parking?
No, 2252 Neil Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2252 Neil Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2252 Neil Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2252 Neil Ave. have a pool?
No, 2252 Neil Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2252 Neil Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2252 Neil Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2252 Neil Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2252 Neil Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2252 Neil Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2252 Neil Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
