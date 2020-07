223 E Town Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning ice maker microwave oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking garage accessible bbq/grill bike storage coffee bar key fob access lobby new construction online portal smoke-free community

Offering brand new studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with an industrial feel, 223 E Town puts you at the epicenter of downtown living. Whether you choose to visit the restaurants, bars and nightlife around the corner or stay in at the clubhouse, rec room and fitness center, you will feel the city vibes because when you’re downtown bound, you’re finally home.