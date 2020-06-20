All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:47 AM

215 East Lane Avenue - E

215 East Lane Avenue · (614) 437-9973
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

215 East Lane Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indiana Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Fantastic three (3) bedroom apartment in an UNBEATABLE location on Lane Avenue! Each apartment includes one full bath and one half bath, lots of living space, washer & dryer hookups, central air conditioning and optional off-street parking!

For a fairly priced home in a superior North Campus location, you cannot beat 215 East Lane!

Utilities are not included. Final terms & conditions are in your lease! Email us for more information and refer your friends for $250 cash!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 East Lane Avenue - E have any available units?
215 East Lane Avenue - E has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 East Lane Avenue - E have?
Some of 215 East Lane Avenue - E's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 East Lane Avenue - E currently offering any rent specials?
215 East Lane Avenue - E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 East Lane Avenue - E pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 East Lane Avenue - E is pet friendly.
Does 215 East Lane Avenue - E offer parking?
Yes, 215 East Lane Avenue - E does offer parking.
Does 215 East Lane Avenue - E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 East Lane Avenue - E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 East Lane Avenue - E have a pool?
No, 215 East Lane Avenue - E does not have a pool.
Does 215 East Lane Avenue - E have accessible units?
No, 215 East Lane Avenue - E does not have accessible units.
Does 215 East Lane Avenue - E have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 East Lane Avenue - E does not have units with dishwashers.
