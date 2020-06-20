215 East Lane Avenue - E

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Fantastic three (3) bedroom apartment in an UNBEATABLE location on Lane Avenue! Each apartment includes one full bath and one half bath, lots of living space, washer & dryer hookups, central air conditioning and optional off-street parking!



For a fairly priced home in a superior North Campus location, you cannot beat 215 East Lane!



Utilities are not included. Final terms & conditions are in your lease! Email us for more information and refer your friends for $250 cash!

