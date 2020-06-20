215 East Lane Avenue - E

Amenities
Fantastic three (3) bedroom apartment in an UNBEATABLE location on Lane Avenue! Each apartment includes one full bath and one half bath, lots of living space, washer & dryer hookups, central air conditioning and optional off-street parking!
For a fairly priced home in a superior North Campus location, you cannot beat 215 East Lane!
Utilities are not included. Final terms & conditions are in your lease! Email us for more information and refer your friends for $250 cash!
Fantastic three (3) bedroom apartment in an UNBEATABLE location on Lane Avenue! Each apartment includes one full bath and one half bath, lots of living space, washer & dryer hookups, central air conditioning and optional off-street parking!
For a fairly priced home in a superior North Campus location, you cannot beat 215 East Lane!
Utilities are not included. Final terms & conditions are in your lease! Email us for more information and refer your friends for $250 cash!