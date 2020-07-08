Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2143 Indiana Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2143 Indiana Ave.
Last updated March 9 2020 at 2:20 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2143 Indiana Ave.
2143 Indiana Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2143 Indiana Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indiana Forest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2143 Indiana Ave. Available 08/19/20 -
(RLNE4665113)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2143 Indiana Ave. have any available units?
2143 Indiana Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 2143 Indiana Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2143 Indiana Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2143 Indiana Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2143 Indiana Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 2143 Indiana Ave. offer parking?
No, 2143 Indiana Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2143 Indiana Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2143 Indiana Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2143 Indiana Ave. have a pool?
No, 2143 Indiana Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2143 Indiana Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2143 Indiana Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2143 Indiana Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2143 Indiana Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2143 Indiana Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2143 Indiana Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Sublet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Library Park
383 Oak Street
Columbus, OH 43215
223 E Town Street
223 E Town St
Columbus, OH 43215
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr
Columbus, OH 43220
Sonnenblick Apartments
730 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln
Columbus, OH 43235
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing