2143 Grasmere Avenue

3 Bedroom, 1 Bth, Renovated North End Ranch..Call 614-361-3919 for details.



Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.

Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount



DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.

No section 8 Accepted.



Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet. 1 Time Administration Fee $125

No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.

Photo of pet required.



Rental Terms: Rent: $880, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $880, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.