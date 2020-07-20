All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2143 Grasmere Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2143 Grasmere Avenue
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:01 AM

2143 Grasmere Avenue

2143 Grasmere Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2143 Grasmere Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211
South Linden

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 1 Bth, Renovated North End Ranch..Call 614-361-3919 for details.

Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.
No section 8 Accepted.

Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet. 1 Time Administration Fee $125
No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.
Photo of pet required.

Rental Terms: Rent: $880, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $880, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2143 Grasmere Avenue have any available units?
2143 Grasmere Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2143 Grasmere Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2143 Grasmere Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2143 Grasmere Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2143 Grasmere Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2143 Grasmere Avenue offer parking?
No, 2143 Grasmere Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2143 Grasmere Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2143 Grasmere Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2143 Grasmere Avenue have a pool?
No, 2143 Grasmere Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2143 Grasmere Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2143 Grasmere Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2143 Grasmere Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2143 Grasmere Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2143 Grasmere Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2143 Grasmere Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Move Cross Country
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Citizens
51 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd
Columbus, OH 43223
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224
Georgetown
59 Fitz Henry Blvd
Columbus, OH 43214
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive
Columbus, OH 43228
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43085

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing