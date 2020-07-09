Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2137 Waldeck Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2137 Waldeck Avenue
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2137 Waldeck Avenue
2137 Waldeck Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2137 Waldeck Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indiana Forest
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2137 Waldeck Available 08/01/20 Available Fall 2020 - House
Full Basement with Washer dryer hookups
hardwood floors
Gas Heat
Large bedrooms
(RLNE2446741)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2137 Waldeck Avenue have any available units?
2137 Waldeck Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 2137 Waldeck Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2137 Waldeck Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2137 Waldeck Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2137 Waldeck Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 2137 Waldeck Avenue offer parking?
No, 2137 Waldeck Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2137 Waldeck Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2137 Waldeck Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2137 Waldeck Avenue have a pool?
No, 2137 Waldeck Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2137 Waldeck Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2137 Waldeck Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2137 Waldeck Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2137 Waldeck Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2137 Waldeck Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2137 Waldeck Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Glenmuir Apartments
2223 Craigside Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane
Columbus, OH 43035
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43110
Luxe at the Highlands
2330 Sawmill Place Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing