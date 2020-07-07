All apartments in Columbus
2137 Waldeck Avenue

2137 Waldeck Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2137 Waldeck Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
Indiana Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2137 Waldeck Available 08/01/20 Available Fall 2020 - House
Full Basement with Washer dryer hookups
hardwood floors
Gas Heat
Large bedrooms

(RLNE2446741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2137 Waldeck Avenue have any available units?
2137 Waldeck Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2137 Waldeck Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2137 Waldeck Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2137 Waldeck Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2137 Waldeck Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2137 Waldeck Avenue offer parking?
No, 2137 Waldeck Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2137 Waldeck Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2137 Waldeck Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2137 Waldeck Avenue have a pool?
No, 2137 Waldeck Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2137 Waldeck Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2137 Waldeck Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2137 Waldeck Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2137 Waldeck Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2137 Waldeck Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2137 Waldeck Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

