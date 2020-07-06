Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2132 Indianola.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2132 Indianola
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:01 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2132 Indianola
2132 Indianola Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2132 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indiana Forest
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2132 Indianola Available 08/01/20 Available Fall 2020 - This house can be rented as a 4 bedroom for $550 per person $2,200 or a 5 bedroom for $515 per person $2,575
(RLNE2610954)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2132 Indianola have any available units?
2132 Indianola doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 2132 Indianola currently offering any rent specials?
2132 Indianola is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2132 Indianola pet-friendly?
No, 2132 Indianola is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 2132 Indianola offer parking?
No, 2132 Indianola does not offer parking.
Does 2132 Indianola have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2132 Indianola does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2132 Indianola have a pool?
No, 2132 Indianola does not have a pool.
Does 2132 Indianola have accessible units?
No, 2132 Indianola does not have accessible units.
Does 2132 Indianola have units with dishwashers?
No, 2132 Indianola does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2132 Indianola have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2132 Indianola has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place
Columbus, OH 43016
Library Park
383 Oak Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St
Columbus, OH 43207
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing