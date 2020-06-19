213 Thurman Avenue

Amenities
GERMAN VILLAGE -Across from Fox & Snow. Large Condo with Renovated Interior & Beautiful Fenced outdoor & porch. Newer: Granite island/Kitchen,ceramic flooring, faucets,total bathroom updates: Carrera Marble Vanity, concrete style tile, toilet,clean & sealed shower. Approximately 1518 Sq Ft. Steps from Schiller Park,Thurman Cafe. Amazing Backyard Space, Hardwood floors,Kitchen exposed brick, granite island, double oven range, beautiful living & dining rooms w/hard wood floors, Upstairs: 3 large bedrooms (much larger than photos show) & Full BA, Original woodwork, central air, large private fenced-in brick patio w/deck & backyard. Email for showings. Ideally Showing to occur, Saturday, May30th starting at Noon. Available July 1. Renter in unit. Sm dog, no cats.