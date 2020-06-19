All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:59 PM

213 Thurman Avenue

213 Thurman Avenue · (614) 309-4711
Location

213 Thurman Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
German Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1518 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
GERMAN VILLAGE -Across from Fox & Snow. Large Condo with Renovated Interior & Beautiful Fenced outdoor & porch. Newer: Granite island/Kitchen,ceramic flooring, faucets,total bathroom updates: Carrera Marble Vanity, concrete style tile, toilet,clean & sealed shower. Approximately 1518 Sq Ft. Steps from Schiller Park,Thurman Cafe. Amazing Backyard Space, Hardwood floors,Kitchen exposed brick, granite island, double oven range, beautiful living & dining rooms w/hard wood floors, Upstairs: 3 large bedrooms (much larger than photos show) & Full BA, Original woodwork, central air, large private fenced-in brick patio w/deck & backyard. Email for showings. Ideally Showing to occur, Saturday, May30th starting at Noon. Available July 1. Renter in unit. Sm dog, no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Thurman Avenue have any available units?
213 Thurman Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 Thurman Avenue have?
Some of 213 Thurman Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Thurman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
213 Thurman Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Thurman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 Thurman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 213 Thurman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 213 Thurman Avenue does offer parking.
Does 213 Thurman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Thurman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Thurman Avenue have a pool?
No, 213 Thurman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 213 Thurman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 213 Thurman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Thurman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Thurman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
