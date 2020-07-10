Rent Calculator
212 S Harris Ave
212 Harris Avenue
Location
212 Harris Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
North Hilltop
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedrooms and one bath single family home. Hardwood floors. Residents pay electric/gas/water & sewer. NO SECTION 8. Two car detached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 212 S Harris Ave have any available units?
212 S Harris Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 212 S Harris Ave currently offering any rent specials?
212 S Harris Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 S Harris Ave pet-friendly?
No, 212 S Harris Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 212 S Harris Ave offer parking?
Yes, 212 S Harris Ave offers parking.
Does 212 S Harris Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 S Harris Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 S Harris Ave have a pool?
No, 212 S Harris Ave does not have a pool.
Does 212 S Harris Ave have accessible units?
No, 212 S Harris Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 212 S Harris Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 S Harris Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 S Harris Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 S Harris Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
