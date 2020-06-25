2116 Bentwood Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court carport clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access package receiving tennis court volleyball court

CALL 614-761-8787 FOR RENT SPECIALS: IMMEDIATE MOVE IN



Award winning Bent Tree Apartments located in the heart of Dublin, offers best in class service and affordable NEWLY upgraded 1 and 2BR apartments, that are packed with extra touches that set your new place apart! Your new home has been carefully and extensively remodeled just for you. Whether you are new to the area or looking to upgrade to the home you deserve, we have the PERFECT apartment just for you. Stop the search and schedule a tour TODAY! Live the life you deserve at Bent Tree!



Why choose Bent Tree?

*Only 3 minute access to 270

*Walking distance to restaurants, and grocery stores and many local businesses

*Warm & inviting accent walls

*Award winning Dublin City Schools

*Modern faucets and fixtures

*Upgraded countertops, appliances, and cabinets

*Washer & dryer INCLUDED

*Secured entry

*On-site security

*Gas and Electric homes

*Sparkling Swimming Pool with sundeck overlooking pond

*Sports courtyard featuring Basketball, Tennis, and Volleyball courts. *Courteous and professional management focused on resident satisfaction!

*All INCLUSIVE utility package in one low price- Cable/Internet, water, trash/sewer INCLUDED

*Package acceptance

*24 hour fitness center

*Bark Park

*Lush landscaping, and tranquil ponds

*Wood burning fireplaces

*Galley style kitchens with dishwasher, fridge, and garbage disposal, range with stove

*24 hour emergency maintenance

*NEWLY REMODELED clubhouse and fitness center NOW OPEN

*Pet Friendly

* Garages, Carports and storage units available



$970 Oversized 1 Bedroom with a Den! Extra storage! Washer dryer INCLUDED! PET FRIENDLY!



Call Ashleigh or Rebecca today to schedule your personal tour at 614-761-8787! For more details, visit our websites at www.benttreedublin.com, https://www.facebook.com/BentTreeDublin,



Bent Tree Apartments

7200 Chadwood Lane Columbus, OH 43235

614-761-8787 or email info@benttreedublin.com



