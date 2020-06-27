All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 211 Thurman Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
211 Thurman Avenue
Last updated December 4 2019 at 11:25 AM

211 Thurman Avenue

211 Thurman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

211 Thurman Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
German Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
$500 off DEC RENT! AWESOME LOCATION, ACROSS FROM FOX & SNOW! HUGE 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bath, 2 masters w/ full BA & WALK IN CLOSETS. GIGANTIC 3rd Floor Suite with Full bath. Hardwood floors & Carpeted stairs. 2nd Floor 2 Bedrooms w/2 Full BA. 2nd floor laundry -washer/dryer included.$18000/month Granite island in Kitchen & Baths, Newer: White soft close cabinets, all bathrooms, counter tops, oven, microwave, Front porch & freshly painted.Steps from Schiller Park, Thurman Cafe and Easy St. Cafe *Beautiful Backyard Space * Duplex for rent in German Village*Kitchen granite island, 1st Floor living, dining & Kitchen.*Original woodwork, central air, large private fenced-in brick patio & back yard.$1800 Deposit can be paid over time/monthly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Thurman Avenue have any available units?
211 Thurman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 Thurman Avenue have?
Some of 211 Thurman Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Thurman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
211 Thurman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Thurman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 211 Thurman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 211 Thurman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 211 Thurman Avenue offers parking.
Does 211 Thurman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 Thurman Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Thurman Avenue have a pool?
No, 211 Thurman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 211 Thurman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 211 Thurman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Thurman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Thurman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harrison Park
565 W 1st Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place
Columbus, OH 43016
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive
Columbus, OH 43228
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr
Columbus, OH 43229

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing