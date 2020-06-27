All apartments in Columbus
2103 Seaforth Place
2103 Seaforth Place

Location

2103 Seaforth Place, Columbus, OH 43232
Glenbrook

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 Seaforth Place have any available units?
2103 Seaforth Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2103 Seaforth Place currently offering any rent specials?
2103 Seaforth Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 Seaforth Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2103 Seaforth Place is pet friendly.
Does 2103 Seaforth Place offer parking?
No, 2103 Seaforth Place does not offer parking.
Does 2103 Seaforth Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2103 Seaforth Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 Seaforth Place have a pool?
No, 2103 Seaforth Place does not have a pool.
Does 2103 Seaforth Place have accessible units?
No, 2103 Seaforth Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 Seaforth Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2103 Seaforth Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2103 Seaforth Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2103 Seaforth Place does not have units with air conditioning.
