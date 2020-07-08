Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 21 E. Maynard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
21 E. Maynard
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
21 E. Maynard
21 East Maynard Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
21 East Maynard Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
21 E. Maynard Available 08/19/20 -
(RLNE4665086)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21 E. Maynard have any available units?
21 E. Maynard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 21 E. Maynard currently offering any rent specials?
21 E. Maynard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 E. Maynard pet-friendly?
No, 21 E. Maynard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 21 E. Maynard offer parking?
No, 21 E. Maynard does not offer parking.
Does 21 E. Maynard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 E. Maynard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 E. Maynard have a pool?
No, 21 E. Maynard does not have a pool.
Does 21 E. Maynard have accessible units?
No, 21 E. Maynard does not have accessible units.
Does 21 E. Maynard have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 E. Maynard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 E. Maynard have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 E. Maynard does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln
Columbus, OH 43035
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave
Columbus, OH 43219
LVQ
50 W Broad St
Columbus, OH 43215
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr
Columbus, OH 43232
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Ravine Bluff
5454 Ponderosa Dr
Columbus, OH 43231
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing