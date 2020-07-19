208 South Weyant Avenue, Columbus, OH 43213 Eastmoor
Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Well Maintained 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Ranch - Cute two bedroom home with beautiful wood floors and brand new furnace and AC. Second living room off the kitchen and dining room and fenced in back yard. Call Jon today at 614.505.5808 to schedule a showing!
(RLNE4572007)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 208 S. Weyant Avenue have any available units?
208 S. Weyant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 208 S. Weyant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
208 S. Weyant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.