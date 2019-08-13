206 N. Burgess Avenue

Amenities

Very Attractive 3 Bedroom Rental Home in South Columbus - Great Backyard!! - A truly warm and inviting rental home, this 3 bedroom charmer with over 1,300 square feet of comfortable living space is sure to please! Bright and pleasing this home is accented by a tremendous fenced backyard with a newer deck, detached 2-car garage as well as out building for additional storage. Backyard is a true oasis and great for rest and relaxation as well as entertaining friends and family!



This home has been kept in impeccable condition. You will find flooring (carpet and tile on 1st floor, hardwood on 2nd floor), walls, counters, cabinetry, and appliances to be in superb condition.



Cozy living room has beautiful decorative hearth framed by built-in glass front storage. Huge bay of windows provides for great natural lighting. Living room comfortably opens to dining room with large sliding glass door to deck and back yard. Kitchen off of dining room with matching black Whirlpool appliances, including built-in microwave. Plenty of cabinet space in this light and bright kitchen along with ample counter space make this very chef friendly!



Second floor features updated full bath with shower tub combo with curved shower curtain rod for more comfortable use as well as updated vanity. Two large bedrooms with good closet space and large windows; all bedrooms in this home are very usable and functional to maximize the space in this home.



Full drylocked basement provides more usable space - great for storage!



Overall, a truly attractive home with pleasing updates i.e. lighting, trim, ceiling fans is a real find and sure to please every need and want in a home!



Pet restrictions: No dogs over 35 lbs., no cats on this home



(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



