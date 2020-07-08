2048 Grasmere Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors refrigerator

>>>> MOVE IN READY!!!! --RENT: $705 DEPOSIT: $705 - 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Duplex



Hardwood Floors, basement, w/d hookups. Ask about our pet policy.



Kitchen appliances not supplied - Refrigerator was left by the last resident (new resident can keep it or we can have it removed)



WALKING DISTANCE to bus stops, convenience stores, schools, & parks! Columbus City Schools



REQUIREMENTS:

Must have prior rental history,

No evictions or eviction filings in the past 3 years,

No violent criminal record or felonies,

$2100 in verifiable monthly income

$30 application fee per adult



We are looking for long term residents!



For the fastest response text our property manager, Kelsey, to set up a showing and/or visit our website to fill out an application. http://andersonhomes.managebuilding.com

2-unit multi-family home