2025 New Market Court
Last updated July 31 2019 at 2:06 PM

2025 New Market Court

2025 New Market Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2025 New Market Ct, Columbus, OH 43123
Willow Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 New Market Court have any available units?
2025 New Market Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2025 New Market Court currently offering any rent specials?
2025 New Market Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 New Market Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2025 New Market Court is pet friendly.
Does 2025 New Market Court offer parking?
No, 2025 New Market Court does not offer parking.
Does 2025 New Market Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 New Market Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 New Market Court have a pool?
No, 2025 New Market Court does not have a pool.
Does 2025 New Market Court have accessible units?
No, 2025 New Market Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 New Market Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 New Market Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2025 New Market Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2025 New Market Court does not have units with air conditioning.
