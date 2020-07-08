All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2018 Iuka Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2018 Iuka Ave.
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

2018 Iuka Ave.

2018 Iuka Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2018 Iuka Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Iuka Ravine

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2018 Iuka Ave. Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom apartment on Iuka Ravine Park - Very cute apartment in OSU Historical district with balcony overlooking the ravine.

(RLNE1932199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 Iuka Ave. have any available units?
2018 Iuka Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2018 Iuka Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2018 Iuka Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 Iuka Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2018 Iuka Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2018 Iuka Ave. offer parking?
No, 2018 Iuka Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2018 Iuka Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2018 Iuka Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 Iuka Ave. have a pool?
No, 2018 Iuka Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2018 Iuka Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2018 Iuka Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 Iuka Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2018 Iuka Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2018 Iuka Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2018 Iuka Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln
Columbus, OH 43035
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
The Fenimore
5746 Leila Lane
Columbus, OH 43081
Enclave Village
723 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43035
40 West
40 West Third Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr
Columbus, OH 43229

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing