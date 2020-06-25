2015 Summit St. Available 08/14/20 5 bedroom house on Iuka Ravine Park - Really spacious house in the Historical OSU District. Beautiful architecture, located on the Iuka Ravine. Can easily accommodate 6 for just $200/month more
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2015 Summit St. have any available units?
2015 Summit St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2015 Summit St. currently offering any rent specials?
2015 Summit St. is not currently offering any rent specials.