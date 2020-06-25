All apartments in Columbus
2015 Summit St.
2015 Summit St.

2015 Summit Street · No Longer Available
Location

2015 Summit Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Iuka Ravine

Amenities

2015 Summit St. Available 08/14/20 5 bedroom house on Iuka Ravine Park - Really spacious house in the Historical OSU District. Beautiful architecture, located on the Iuka Ravine.
Can easily accommodate 6 for just $200/month more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 Summit St. have any available units?
2015 Summit St. doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2015 Summit St. currently offering any rent specials?
2015 Summit St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 Summit St. pet-friendly?
No, 2015 Summit St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2015 Summit St. offer parking?
No, 2015 Summit St. does not offer parking.
Does 2015 Summit St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 Summit St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 Summit St. have a pool?
No, 2015 Summit St. does not have a pool.
Does 2015 Summit St. have accessible units?
No, 2015 Summit St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 Summit St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 Summit St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2015 Summit St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2015 Summit St. does not have units with air conditioning.
