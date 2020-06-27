All apartments in Columbus
Last updated August 1 2019 at 4:58 PM

2005 Sawbury Blvd

2005 Sawbury Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2005 Sawbury Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43235
Summerwood

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice two bedroom with one and a half bath condo in Worthington Schools. Condo features a partial finished basement. Move in ready!
Beautiful two bedroom condominium, one and a half bath with partial finished basement
over 1100 square feet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 Sawbury Blvd have any available units?
2005 Sawbury Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2005 Sawbury Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Sawbury Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Sawbury Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2005 Sawbury Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2005 Sawbury Blvd offer parking?
No, 2005 Sawbury Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2005 Sawbury Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 Sawbury Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Sawbury Blvd have a pool?
No, 2005 Sawbury Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2005 Sawbury Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2005 Sawbury Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Sawbury Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2005 Sawbury Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2005 Sawbury Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2005 Sawbury Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
