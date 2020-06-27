Nice two bedroom with one and a half bath condo in Worthington Schools. Condo features a partial finished basement. Move in ready! Beautiful two bedroom condominium, one and a half bath with partial finished basement over 1100 square feet
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2005 Sawbury Blvd have any available units?
2005 Sawbury Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2005 Sawbury Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Sawbury Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.