Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2 Bedroom East Side
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2 Bedroom East Side

3005 Brownlee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3005 Brownlee Avenue, Columbus, OH 43227
Eastmoor

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bathroom east side home with hardwood floors throughout. Full basement. Off street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Bedroom East Side have any available units?
2 Bedroom East Side doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2 Bedroom East Side currently offering any rent specials?
2 Bedroom East Side is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Bedroom East Side pet-friendly?
No, 2 Bedroom East Side is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2 Bedroom East Side offer parking?
No, 2 Bedroom East Side does not offer parking.
Does 2 Bedroom East Side have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Bedroom East Side does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Bedroom East Side have a pool?
No, 2 Bedroom East Side does not have a pool.
Does 2 Bedroom East Side have accessible units?
No, 2 Bedroom East Side does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Bedroom East Side have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Bedroom East Side does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Bedroom East Side have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2 Bedroom East Side has units with air conditioning.

