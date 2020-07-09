All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:07 PM

1999 Grasmere Avenue

1999 Grasmere Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1999 Grasmere Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211
South Linden

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
--RENT: $625 DEPOSIT: $625 - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom 4-unit Apartment

Hardwood Floors, basement, w/d hookups. Ask about our pet policy.

WALKING DISTANCE to bus stops, convenience stores, schools, & parks! Columbus City Schools

REQUIREMENTS:
Must have prior rental history,
No evictions or eviction filings in the past 3 years,
No violent criminal record or felonies,
$1800 in verifiable monthly income,

There is a $30 application fee per adult, so we can run a background check and credit report.

We are looking for long term residents!

For the fastest response text our property manager, Kelsey, to set up a showing and/or visit our website to fill out an application. http://andersonhomes.managebuilding.com
4-unit multi-family home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

