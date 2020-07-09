1999 Grasmere Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors

--RENT: $625 DEPOSIT: $625 - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom 4-unit Apartment



Hardwood Floors, basement, w/d hookups. Ask about our pet policy.



WALKING DISTANCE to bus stops, convenience stores, schools, & parks! Columbus City Schools



REQUIREMENTS:

Must have prior rental history,

No evictions or eviction filings in the past 3 years,

No violent criminal record or felonies,

$1800 in verifiable monthly income,



There is a $30 application fee per adult, so we can run a background check and credit report.



We are looking for long term residents!



For the fastest response text our property manager, Kelsey, to set up a showing and/or visit our website to fill out an application. http://andersonhomes.managebuilding.com

4-unit multi-family home