All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1996 Indianola.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1996 Indianola
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1996 Indianola
1996 Indianola Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
See all
Location
1996 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
University
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1996 Indianola Available 08/19/20 -
(RLNE4665080)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1996 Indianola have any available units?
1996 Indianola doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1996 Indianola have?
Some of 1996 Indianola's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1996 Indianola currently offering any rent specials?
1996 Indianola is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1996 Indianola pet-friendly?
No, 1996 Indianola is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1996 Indianola offer parking?
No, 1996 Indianola does not offer parking.
Does 1996 Indianola have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1996 Indianola does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1996 Indianola have a pool?
No, 1996 Indianola does not have a pool.
Does 1996 Indianola have accessible units?
No, 1996 Indianola does not have accessible units.
Does 1996 Indianola have units with dishwashers?
No, 1996 Indianola does not have units with dishwashers.
Mount Carmel College of Nursing