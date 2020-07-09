Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1995 Waldeck Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1995 Waldeck Avenue
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1995 Waldeck Avenue
1995 Waldeck Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1995 Waldeck Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
University
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1995 Waldeck Avenue Available 08/19/20 -
(RLNE4665077)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1995 Waldeck Avenue have any available units?
1995 Waldeck Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 1995 Waldeck Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1995 Waldeck Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1995 Waldeck Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1995 Waldeck Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1995 Waldeck Avenue offer parking?
No, 1995 Waldeck Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1995 Waldeck Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1995 Waldeck Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1995 Waldeck Avenue have a pool?
No, 1995 Waldeck Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1995 Waldeck Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1995 Waldeck Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1995 Waldeck Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1995 Waldeck Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1995 Waldeck Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1995 Waldeck Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive
Columbus, OH 43035
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Harper House at the Highlands
2350 Sawmill Place Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Luxe at the Highlands
2330 Sawmill Place Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St
Columbus, OH 43215
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln
Columbus, OH 43235
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate
Columbus, OH 43228
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing