Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

199 E Innis Ave

199 E Innis Ave · No Longer Available
Location

199 E Innis Ave, Columbus, OH 43207
Reeb-Hosack

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Section 8 Accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 199 E Innis Ave have any available units?
199 E Innis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 199 E Innis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
199 E Innis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 E Innis Ave pet-friendly?
No, 199 E Innis Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 199 E Innis Ave offer parking?
No, 199 E Innis Ave does not offer parking.
Does 199 E Innis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 199 E Innis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 E Innis Ave have a pool?
No, 199 E Innis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 199 E Innis Ave have accessible units?
No, 199 E Innis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 199 E Innis Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 199 E Innis Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 199 E Innis Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 199 E Innis Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

