Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
199 E Innis Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
199 E Innis Ave
199 E Innis Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
199 E Innis Ave, Columbus, OH 43207
Reeb-Hosack
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Section 8 Accepted
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 199 E Innis Ave have any available units?
199 E Innis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 199 E Innis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
199 E Innis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 E Innis Ave pet-friendly?
No, 199 E Innis Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 199 E Innis Ave offer parking?
No, 199 E Innis Ave does not offer parking.
Does 199 E Innis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 199 E Innis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 E Innis Ave have a pool?
No, 199 E Innis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 199 E Innis Ave have accessible units?
No, 199 E Innis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 199 E Innis Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 199 E Innis Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 199 E Innis Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 199 E Innis Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
