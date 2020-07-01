All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 199 E. 14th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
199 E. 14th Ave
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:48 AM

199 E. 14th Ave

199 14th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

199 14th Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
University

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
199 E. 14th Ave Available 08/19/20 -

(RLNE4665072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 199 E. 14th Ave have any available units?
199 E. 14th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 199 E. 14th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
199 E. 14th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 E. 14th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 199 E. 14th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 199 E. 14th Ave offer parking?
No, 199 E. 14th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 199 E. 14th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 199 E. 14th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 E. 14th Ave have a pool?
No, 199 E. 14th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 199 E. 14th Ave have accessible units?
No, 199 E. 14th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 199 E. 14th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 199 E. 14th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 199 E. 14th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 199 E. 14th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue
Columbus, OH 43214
Atlas
8 E Long St
Columbus, OH 43215
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy
Columbus, OH 43240

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing