All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1978 Iuka Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1978 Iuka Ave.
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

1978 Iuka Ave.

1978 Iuka Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1978 Iuka Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
University

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1978 Iuka Ave. Available 08/19/20 -

(RLNE4665070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1978 Iuka Ave. have any available units?
1978 Iuka Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1978 Iuka Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1978 Iuka Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1978 Iuka Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1978 Iuka Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1978 Iuka Ave. offer parking?
No, 1978 Iuka Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1978 Iuka Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1978 Iuka Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1978 Iuka Ave. have a pool?
No, 1978 Iuka Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1978 Iuka Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1978 Iuka Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1978 Iuka Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1978 Iuka Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1978 Iuka Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1978 Iuka Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gravity
500 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
The Abigail
369 E Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St
Columbus, OH 43215
Georgetown
59 Fitz Henry Blvd
Columbus, OH 43214

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing