Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1965 Indianola Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1965 Indianola Ave.
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1965 Indianola Ave.
1965 Indianola Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1965 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
University
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1965 Indianola Ave. Available 08/19/20 -
(RLNE4665065)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1965 Indianola Ave. have any available units?
1965 Indianola Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 1965 Indianola Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1965 Indianola Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1965 Indianola Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1965 Indianola Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1965 Indianola Ave. offer parking?
No, 1965 Indianola Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1965 Indianola Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1965 Indianola Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1965 Indianola Ave. have a pool?
No, 1965 Indianola Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1965 Indianola Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1965 Indianola Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1965 Indianola Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1965 Indianola Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1965 Indianola Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1965 Indianola Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
The Abigail
369 E Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Enclave Village
723 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43035
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive
Columbus, OH 43204
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate
Columbus, OH 43228
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing