All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1957 Indianola Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1957 Indianola Ave.
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

1957 Indianola Ave.

1957 Indianola Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1957 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
University

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1957 Indianola Ave. Available 08/19/20 -

(RLNE4665062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1957 Indianola Ave. have any available units?
1957 Indianola Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1957 Indianola Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1957 Indianola Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1957 Indianola Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1957 Indianola Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1957 Indianola Ave. offer parking?
No, 1957 Indianola Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1957 Indianola Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1957 Indianola Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1957 Indianola Ave. have a pool?
No, 1957 Indianola Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1957 Indianola Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1957 Indianola Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1957 Indianola Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1957 Indianola Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1957 Indianola Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1957 Indianola Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Move Cross Country
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir
Columbus, OH 43017
Olentangy Reserve
749 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43240
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43110
Graham Park
2390 Harper Isabelle
Columbus, OH 43235
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43213
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way
Columbus, OH 43235
Latitude Five25
525 Sawyer Blvd
Columbus, OH 43203

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing