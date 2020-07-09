All apartments in Columbus
Last updated August 29 2019 at 4:25 PM

1951 Riverdale Rd.

1951 Riverdale Road · No Longer Available
Location

1951 Riverdale Road, Columbus, OH 43232
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7ed03ae090 ---- ? Three bedroom one bathroom ranch style home. ? Spacious living room. ? Kitchen appliances included as well as washer and dryer. ? Spacious backyard; perfect for entertaining. ? This property is pet friendly accepting both cats and dogs. There is a 2 pet maximum. ? Minutes away from the freeway. ? Short drive to dining and grocery. ? Property Restrictions ? Pet Policy: Cats and dogs are permitted. No exotic pets. Smoking Policy: No smoking. Section 8 Policy: No section 8. ? Property Description Details ? Flooring: Mixed Parking: Off street parking Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Washer / Dryer Property Type: House Utilities Included: None Yard: Back Yard A/C: Central Landscaping: Tenant responsibility ? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ? Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older). Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month?s rent, depending on credit score. Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable). Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord. Lease Length: Typically 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available It\'s important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after lease signing for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities. ? Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial ? Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years. Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years. Credit score below 575 (640 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants. Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants. Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting). We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers. This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary. Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* ? Who am I renting from? ? RL Property Management manages this property on behalf of the property owner. We take pride in the units that we manage, and treat them as we would our own. This means you can expect a well-maintained property, prompt service, and helpful responses if you have any questions or concerns. We manage homes and small apartment communities throughout Columbus and nearby areas. Our company has a 24/7 emergency maintenance hotline, online payments, and other convenience features to make things easier for our residents. Our office is located just east of downtown Columbus and is staffed daily with friendly and helpful team members who want to make your stay as simple and easy as possible. You can find out more about our company at our website, www.rlpmg.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1951 Riverdale Rd. have any available units?
1951 Riverdale Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1951 Riverdale Rd. have?
Some of 1951 Riverdale Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1951 Riverdale Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1951 Riverdale Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1951 Riverdale Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1951 Riverdale Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 1951 Riverdale Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 1951 Riverdale Rd. offers parking.
Does 1951 Riverdale Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1951 Riverdale Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1951 Riverdale Rd. have a pool?
No, 1951 Riverdale Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1951 Riverdale Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1951 Riverdale Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1951 Riverdale Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1951 Riverdale Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

