All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1928 Agler Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1928 Agler Rd
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

1928 Agler Rd

1928 Agler Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1928 Agler Road, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
AGLER rd. - Property Id: 209258

ALL NEW KITCHENS AND FLOORS
Beautifully renovated homes
Stainless steel appliances
New Cabinets
Modern flooring
Very cozy apartments
off street parking
quiet area
PLEASE APPLY ONLY THROUGH ME Real Estate
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209258
Property Id 209258

(RLNE5629724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1928 Agler Rd have any available units?
1928 Agler Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1928 Agler Rd have?
Some of 1928 Agler Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1928 Agler Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1928 Agler Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 Agler Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1928 Agler Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1928 Agler Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1928 Agler Rd offers parking.
Does 1928 Agler Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1928 Agler Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 Agler Rd have a pool?
No, 1928 Agler Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1928 Agler Rd have accessible units?
No, 1928 Agler Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 Agler Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1928 Agler Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Olentangy Reserve
749 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43240
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd
Columbus, OH 43223
Clintonville Commons
4030 N High St
Columbus, OH 43214
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive
Columbus, OH 43204
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy
Columbus, OH 43240

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing