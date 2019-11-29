ALL NEW KITCHENS AND FLOORS Beautifully renovated homes Stainless steel appliances New Cabinets Modern flooring Very cozy apartments off street parking quiet area PLEASE APPLY ONLY THROUGH ME Real Estate Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209258 Property Id 209258
(RLNE5629724)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1928 Agler Rd have any available units?
1928 Agler Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1928 Agler Rd have?
Some of 1928 Agler Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1928 Agler Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1928 Agler Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 Agler Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1928 Agler Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1928 Agler Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1928 Agler Rd offers parking.
Does 1928 Agler Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1928 Agler Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 Agler Rd have a pool?
No, 1928 Agler Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1928 Agler Rd have accessible units?
No, 1928 Agler Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 Agler Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1928 Agler Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
