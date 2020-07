Amenities

1921 Summit St Available 07/31/20 Beautiful Six Bedroom House Close to OSU In Great Location! - Great Northeast location, beautiful hardwood floors in this big house! With a big attic apartment as the 6th bedroom, eat in kitchen that was recently renovated, dining room, and big living rooms. This house has a deck off one of the second floor bedrooms and a spacious screened in porch on the front. Plenty of off-street parking for all.



