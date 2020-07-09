Rent Calculator
1917 WALDECK
Last updated September 17 2019 at 1:49 AM
1917 WALDECK
1917 Waldeck Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1917 Waldeck Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
University
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
1917 WALDECK Available 08/19/20 -
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4665051)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1917 WALDECK have any available units?
1917 WALDECK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 1917 WALDECK currently offering any rent specials?
1917 WALDECK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 WALDECK pet-friendly?
Yes, 1917 WALDECK is pet friendly.
Does 1917 WALDECK offer parking?
Yes, 1917 WALDECK offers parking.
Does 1917 WALDECK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1917 WALDECK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 WALDECK have a pool?
No, 1917 WALDECK does not have a pool.
Does 1917 WALDECK have accessible units?
No, 1917 WALDECK does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 WALDECK have units with dishwashers?
No, 1917 WALDECK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1917 WALDECK have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1917 WALDECK has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
