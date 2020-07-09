Rent Calculator
189 West Patterson Avenue - C
189 East Patterson Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
189 East Patterson Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus
Amenities
pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1br/1ba apartment right in the heart of tOSU campus. Available fully furnished for $1,000 a month.
Schedule a tour with us or view this unit virtually!
Free July Rent with a one year lease!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 189 West Patterson Avenue - C have any available units?
189 West Patterson Avenue - C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 189 West Patterson Avenue - C currently offering any rent specials?
189 West Patterson Avenue - C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 189 West Patterson Avenue - C pet-friendly?
Yes, 189 West Patterson Avenue - C is pet friendly.
Does 189 West Patterson Avenue - C offer parking?
No, 189 West Patterson Avenue - C does not offer parking.
Does 189 West Patterson Avenue - C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 189 West Patterson Avenue - C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 189 West Patterson Avenue - C have a pool?
No, 189 West Patterson Avenue - C does not have a pool.
Does 189 West Patterson Avenue - C have accessible units?
No, 189 West Patterson Avenue - C does not have accessible units.
Does 189 West Patterson Avenue - C have units with dishwashers?
No, 189 West Patterson Avenue - C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 189 West Patterson Avenue - C have units with air conditioning?
No, 189 West Patterson Avenue - C does not have units with air conditioning.
