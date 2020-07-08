Rent Calculator
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1888 Summit St.
1888 Summit Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1888 Summit Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Indianola Terrace
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1888 Summit St. Available 08/19/20 -
(RLNE4665049)
(RLNE4665049)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1888 Summit St. have any available units?
1888 Summit St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 1888 Summit St. currently offering any rent specials?
1888 Summit St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1888 Summit St. pet-friendly?
No, 1888 Summit St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1888 Summit St. offer parking?
No, 1888 Summit St. does not offer parking.
Does 1888 Summit St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1888 Summit St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1888 Summit St. have a pool?
No, 1888 Summit St. does not have a pool.
Does 1888 Summit St. have accessible units?
No, 1888 Summit St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1888 Summit St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1888 Summit St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1888 Summit St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1888 Summit St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
