Home
Columbus, OH
1867 Aberdeen Avenue
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1867 Aberdeen Avenue
1867 Aberdeen Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1867 Aberdeen Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211
East Linden
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 3 bedroom and 1 Bath Home on North Side - Nice 3 bedroom and 1 bath home with updated kitchen and first floor laundry. Off street parking and hardwood floors with new carpet on the 2nd floor.
(RLNE5133688)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1867 Aberdeen Avenue have any available units?
1867 Aberdeen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1867 Aberdeen Avenue have?
Some of 1867 Aberdeen Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1867 Aberdeen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1867 Aberdeen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1867 Aberdeen Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1867 Aberdeen Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1867 Aberdeen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1867 Aberdeen Avenue offers parking.
Does 1867 Aberdeen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1867 Aberdeen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1867 Aberdeen Avenue have a pool?
No, 1867 Aberdeen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1867 Aberdeen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1867 Aberdeen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1867 Aberdeen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1867 Aberdeen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
