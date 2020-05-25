1867 Aberdeen Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 3 bedroom and 1 Bath Home on North Side - Nice 3 bedroom and 1 bath home with updated kitchen and first floor laundry. Off street parking and hardwood floors with new carpet on the 2nd floor.



(RLNE5133688)