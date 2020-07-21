All apartments in Columbus
1859 Canopy Lane
Last updated July 15 2019 at 1:55 PM

1859 Canopy Lane

1859 Canopy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1859 Canopy Lane, Columbus, OH 43219
Brittany Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1859 Canopy Lane have any available units?
1859 Canopy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1859 Canopy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1859 Canopy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1859 Canopy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1859 Canopy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1859 Canopy Lane offer parking?
No, 1859 Canopy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1859 Canopy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1859 Canopy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1859 Canopy Lane have a pool?
No, 1859 Canopy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1859 Canopy Lane have accessible units?
No, 1859 Canopy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1859 Canopy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1859 Canopy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1859 Canopy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1859 Canopy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
