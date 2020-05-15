All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:26 AM

1850 Hillandale Avenue

1850 Hillandale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1850 Hillandale Avenue, Columbus, OH 43229
Northgate

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a Romanelli & Hughes home with updated features!

The large Living Room can take you through to the Kitchen, Family Room or down the hallway towards the bathroom. Further down the hall you will reach both bedrooms, one being the Owner's suite with its own private bathroom. The Family Room over looks the Dining area which opens up to a large sliding glass doors and the Kitchen. Outside the sliding glass doors is a fenced in backyard, separate from the other unit. In the kitchen there is plenty of cabinet space, built in features, with appliances included. Off of the kitchen there is access to the one car garage and steps leading down to the basement where the washer and dryer hookups are located.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1850 Hillandale Avenue have any available units?
1850 Hillandale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1850 Hillandale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1850 Hillandale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 Hillandale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1850 Hillandale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1850 Hillandale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1850 Hillandale Avenue offers parking.
Does 1850 Hillandale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1850 Hillandale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 Hillandale Avenue have a pool?
No, 1850 Hillandale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1850 Hillandale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1850 Hillandale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 Hillandale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1850 Hillandale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1850 Hillandale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1850 Hillandale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
