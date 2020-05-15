1850 Hillandale Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a Romanelli & Hughes home with updated features!



The large Living Room can take you through to the Kitchen, Family Room or down the hallway towards the bathroom. Further down the hall you will reach both bedrooms, one being the Owner's suite with its own private bathroom. The Family Room over looks the Dining area which opens up to a large sliding glass doors and the Kitchen. Outside the sliding glass doors is a fenced in backyard, separate from the other unit. In the kitchen there is plenty of cabinet space, built in features, with appliances included. Off of the kitchen there is access to the one car garage and steps leading down to the basement where the washer and dryer hookups are located.