Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
185 E. Lane Ave.
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
185 E. Lane Ave.
185 East Lane Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
185 East Lane Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indiana Forest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
185 E. Lane Ave. Available 08/19/20 -
(RLNE4665040)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 185 E. Lane Ave. have any available units?
185 E. Lane Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 185 E. Lane Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
185 E. Lane Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 E. Lane Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 185 E. Lane Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 185 E. Lane Ave. offer parking?
No, 185 E. Lane Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 185 E. Lane Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 185 E. Lane Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 E. Lane Ave. have a pool?
No, 185 E. Lane Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 185 E. Lane Ave. have accessible units?
No, 185 E. Lane Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 185 E. Lane Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 185 E. Lane Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 185 E. Lane Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 185 E. Lane Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
