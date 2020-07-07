Rent Calculator
1846 Summit St
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM
1 of 1
1846 Summit St
1846 Summit Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1846 Summit Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Indianola Terrace
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1846 Summit St Available 08/19/20 -
(RLNE4665037)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1846 Summit St have any available units?
1846 Summit St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 1846 Summit St currently offering any rent specials?
1846 Summit St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1846 Summit St pet-friendly?
No, 1846 Summit St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1846 Summit St offer parking?
No, 1846 Summit St does not offer parking.
Does 1846 Summit St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1846 Summit St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1846 Summit St have a pool?
No, 1846 Summit St does not have a pool.
Does 1846 Summit St have accessible units?
No, 1846 Summit St does not have accessible units.
Does 1846 Summit St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1846 Summit St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1846 Summit St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1846 Summit St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
