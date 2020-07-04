All apartments in Columbus
1833 Brookfield Road

1833 Brookfield Road
Location

1833 Brookfield Road, Columbus, OH 43229
Forest Park East

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1350 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $56 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1294.

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car detached garage home with a finished basement located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! The finished basement has a rec room, bath with shower and a large side room. The kitchen has an eat-in area and access to the covered porch. Fenced backyard and much more! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 Brookfield Road have any available units?
1833 Brookfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1833 Brookfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
1833 Brookfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 Brookfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1833 Brookfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 1833 Brookfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 1833 Brookfield Road offers parking.
Does 1833 Brookfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1833 Brookfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 Brookfield Road have a pool?
No, 1833 Brookfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 1833 Brookfield Road have accessible units?
No, 1833 Brookfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 Brookfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1833 Brookfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1833 Brookfield Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1833 Brookfield Road does not have units with air conditioning.

