All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1800 Gallo Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1800 Gallo Drive
Last updated December 20 2019 at 5:20 PM

1800 Gallo Drive

1800 Gallo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1800 Gallo Drive, Columbus, OH 43065
Smoky Ridge Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We are running a special! We are waving all application and admin fees!!
This two-story home, located in the City of Powell, feeds into the Worthington Local School District. This home's first floor features a living room connected to a dining room, a full kitchen which opens into a large family room with a fireplace, a half bath, and access to the garage, back patio, and finished basement. The second story features all four bedrooms and two full bathrooms (master and guest). Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Application and leasing details can be found inside.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Gallo Drive have any available units?
1800 Gallo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 Gallo Drive have?
Some of 1800 Gallo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Gallo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Gallo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Gallo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 Gallo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1800 Gallo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1800 Gallo Drive offers parking.
Does 1800 Gallo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 Gallo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Gallo Drive have a pool?
No, 1800 Gallo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1800 Gallo Drive have accessible units?
No, 1800 Gallo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Gallo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1800 Gallo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way
Columbus, OH 43219
Harrison Park
565 W 1st Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln
Columbus, OH 43035
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir
Columbus, OH 43017
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir
Columbus, OH 43016
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd
Columbus, OH 43230
Luxe at the Highlands
2330 Sawmill Place Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd
Columbus, OH 43219

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing