1800 Gallo Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

We are running a special! We are waving all application and admin fees!!

This two-story home, located in the City of Powell, feeds into the Worthington Local School District. This home's first floor features a living room connected to a dining room, a full kitchen which opens into a large family room with a fireplace, a half bath, and access to the garage, back patio, and finished basement. The second story features all four bedrooms and two full bathrooms (master and guest). Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Application and leasing details can be found inside.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.