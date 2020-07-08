All apartments in Columbus
Columbus, OH
18 Buttles Avenue - A
18 Buttles Avenue - A

18 Buttles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18 Buttles Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215
Short North

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Furnished beautiful studio apartment in the heart of the Short North with a great layout and tons of natural light. Well stocked kitchen with all supplies to prepare meals. Walk to everything in this neighborhood that is so close to tons of restaurants and points of attraction. Enjoy this studio apartment all to yourself. Located 5min walk to the Columbus Convention Center and steps from Goodale Park. This studio has everything you need to enjoy Short North and Columbus! Both Furnished and Unfurnished units available at different prices!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Buttles Avenue - A have any available units?
18 Buttles Avenue - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 18 Buttles Avenue - A currently offering any rent specials?
18 Buttles Avenue - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Buttles Avenue - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Buttles Avenue - A is pet friendly.
Does 18 Buttles Avenue - A offer parking?
No, 18 Buttles Avenue - A does not offer parking.
Does 18 Buttles Avenue - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Buttles Avenue - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Buttles Avenue - A have a pool?
No, 18 Buttles Avenue - A does not have a pool.
Does 18 Buttles Avenue - A have accessible units?
No, 18 Buttles Avenue - A does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Buttles Avenue - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Buttles Avenue - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Buttles Avenue - A have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Buttles Avenue - A does not have units with air conditioning.

