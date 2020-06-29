1798 Jermain Drive

Amenities

4 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home. This Property Has A Dining Area, Lots Of Cabinet Space, Spacious Living Room,With A Full Unfinished Basement, Appliance Included: Fridge/Stove, First Floor Bathroom, Fenced Backyard, Central Heating/Cooling, No Pets Allowed



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment

