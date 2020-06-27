All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like
1790 E. Cooke Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1790 E. Cooke Rd.
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM

1790 E. Cooke Rd.

1790 East Cooke Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1790 East Cooke Road, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled North Columbus 4BR Rental Home On 3/4 Acre - Must see Newly Remodeled Rental on sitting on extra deep 3/4 Acre off Cooke Rd! This newly remodeled home features hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen & bath, fresh paint, family room, full basement and 2 car attached garage. 2 Bedrooms up & 2 downstairs.

NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home. Sec 8 Not available on this home. Good Credit Required. No Evictions. No Criminal. No Pets.

This One Will Not Last. Reserve It Now! Call Us Today 614-859-5171.

Click this link below to see the rental application:
http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/

(RLNE4352383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln
Columbus, OH 43035
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St
Columbus, OH 43215
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy
Columbus, OH 43240
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1790 E. Cooke Rd. have any available units?
1790 E. Cooke Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1790 E. Cooke Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1790 E. Cooke Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1790 E. Cooke Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 1790 E. Cooke Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1790 E. Cooke Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 1790 E. Cooke Rd. offers parking.
Does 1790 E. Cooke Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1790 E. Cooke Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1790 E. Cooke Rd. have a pool?
No, 1790 E. Cooke Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1790 E. Cooke Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1790 E. Cooke Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1790 E. Cooke Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1790 E. Cooke Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1790 E. Cooke Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1790 E. Cooke Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 BedroomsColumbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly PlacesColumbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern WoodsIndependence VillageEast BroadLittle TurtleRiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin UniversityOhio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main CampusMount Carmel College of Nursing