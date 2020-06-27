1790 E. Cooke Rd..

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled North Columbus 4BR Rental Home On 3/4 Acre - Must see Newly Remodeled Rental on sitting on extra deep 3/4 Acre off Cooke Rd! This newly remodeled home features hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen & bath, fresh paint, family room, full basement and 2 car attached garage. 2 Bedrooms up & 2 downstairs.



NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home. Sec 8 Not available on this home. Good Credit Required. No Evictions. No Criminal. No Pets.



This One Will Not Last. Reserve It Now! Call Us Today 614-859-5171.



Click this link below to see the rental application:

http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/



(RLNE4352383)