Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
179 W California Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
179 W California Ave
179 West California Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
179 West California Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely updated, new tiled bathroom, Kitchen.
SS appliances.
Completely insulated by Colombia Gas. 90% heat efficient furnace and HVAC
Water is divided by the two sides/ about 30 per month
(RLNE4491468)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 179 W California Ave have any available units?
179 W California Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 179 W California Ave have?
Some of 179 W California Ave's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 179 W California Ave currently offering any rent specials?
179 W California Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 W California Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 179 W California Ave is pet friendly.
Does 179 W California Ave offer parking?
No, 179 W California Ave does not offer parking.
Does 179 W California Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 179 W California Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 W California Ave have a pool?
No, 179 W California Ave does not have a pool.
Does 179 W California Ave have accessible units?
No, 179 W California Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 179 W California Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 179 W California Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
