All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 179 S Harris Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
179 S Harris Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

179 S Harris Ave

179 S Harris Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

179 S Harris Ave, Columbus, OH 43204
Central Hilltop

Amenities

garbage disposal
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 04/01/19 Spacious well kept home near westgate - Property Id: 102745

Great 4 bedroom 1 bath home near westgate with fenced in back yard. recently updated kitchen with appliances. nothing in this home was left untouched. spacious bedrooms 1 with attic space
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102745
Property Id 102745

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4746263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 S Harris Ave have any available units?
179 S Harris Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 179 S Harris Ave have?
Some of 179 S Harris Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 S Harris Ave currently offering any rent specials?
179 S Harris Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 S Harris Ave pet-friendly?
No, 179 S Harris Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 179 S Harris Ave offer parking?
No, 179 S Harris Ave does not offer parking.
Does 179 S Harris Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 179 S Harris Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 S Harris Ave have a pool?
No, 179 S Harris Ave does not have a pool.
Does 179 S Harris Ave have accessible units?
No, 179 S Harris Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 179 S Harris Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 179 S Harris Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road
Columbus, OH 43016
Worthington Commons
1541 Barnes Drive East
Columbus, OH 43229
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive
Columbus, OH 43204
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229
Latitude Five25
525 Sawyer Blvd
Columbus, OH 43203

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing