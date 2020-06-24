179 S Harris Ave, Columbus, OH 43204 Central Hilltop
Amenities
garbage disposal
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 04/01/19 Spacious well kept home near westgate - Property Id: 102745
Great 4 bedroom 1 bath home near westgate with fenced in back yard. recently updated kitchen with appliances. nothing in this home was left untouched. spacious bedrooms 1 with attic space Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102745 Property Id 102745
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4746263)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 179 S Harris Ave have any available units?
179 S Harris Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 179 S Harris Ave have?
Some of 179 S Harris Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 S Harris Ave currently offering any rent specials?
179 S Harris Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.